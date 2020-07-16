All apartments in Harker Heights
601 Hogan Dr.

601 Hogan Dr · No Longer Available
Location

601 Hogan Dr, Harker Heights, TX 76548
Union Grove

Amenities

dishwasher
internet access
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
601 Hogan Dr. Available 08/14/20 Great 3 bedroom with sprinkler system in Skipcha Estates! - GREAT 3 BEDROOM HOUSE IN HARKER HEIGHTS IN THE SKIPCHA SUBDIVISION!! 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 living. Carpeting throughout all living areas and tile in all wet areas. The kitchen is completely open with a breakfast bar and fully equipped to include refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and an oven. The spacious floor plan also includes two living areas as well as a separate dining. This home has been professionally cleaned and will soon be ready for move in! This home is an excellent deal, please contact Central Texas Property Management @ (254)699-1700 for more information.

Our Guarantee: I would like to tell you a little bit about Central Texas Property Management. We are the only property management company in the area that offers a “100% Clean Guarantee”! Our guarantee is simple…If we fail to delight you with the cleanliness of your new home, we will rush back prior to your move in to make it right. How is it possible for us to offer you this guarantee? Our commitment to excellence and quality control makes it easy. Because of this guarantee, we are one of the only companies in the area that will lease a property “sight unseen”. This gives you the ability to choose among the best possible available properties, rather than waiting until you arrive and only having the ability to “choose from what is left”. In addition, the process of leasing a property from out of the area has never been easier and can all be accomplished over the internet. You don’t even need to have the ability to print, or sign a form through our easy Docusign procedure – just read and agree and you are done!

Pet Policy: Each property owner is allowed to set their own pet policy. All pets must be properly licensed, have shots required by statute, and be spayed or neutered. Please be prepared to show documentation.
1. Breeds with a disposition for aggressive behavior are prohibited.
2. Most properties have restrictions on the number of pets and/or the size of the pet. Please check with the property listing for specific details.
3. Be prepared to provide a picture of your pet and vaccination records.
4. A pet deposit and monthly pet rent will be charged for each pet. The amount of these deposits and rent will vary depending on owner policy and size of the pet.
Application Procedures: Central Texas Property Management, Ltd. operates on a "first come, first serve" basis. Most of our rentals are leased via the internet. In order to hold a property, each adult applicant will complete a rental application, pay an application fee AND the security deposit. All applications will be considered in the order completed as long as no conditions apply. A completed application includes all fields complete, all documents requested attached and application fees paid.

To apply for this property, follow these procedures:

When you are ready to complete your rental application, follow these easy step by step instructions:

1.) Go to www.centexpm.net from the blue banner across the top of the page choose “Applicants” from the drop-down list and then select "Available Properties". You will be redirected to our availability page.
2.) Scroll down the list of available properties until you have located the property you are interested in and click the RED APPLY NOW Button.
3.) You will be redirected to a secure site where you will complete your rental application. Please be as thorough as possible and complete each field of the application from start to finish.
4.) Once you have completed the application it will direct you to the next step to pay your application fee. That fee can be paid with a credit or debit card.
5.) You will be contacted to review the terms of the property to include rent and move in date prior to your application being processed.
6.) Upon application approval, we will send you a payment link. PLEASE NOTE: No property will be placed on hold until a deposit is received.

Disclaimer
The accuracy of information, regardless of source, including but not limited to pictures, square footage, amenities, rent prices, deposits, pet policies is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified through personal inspections and/or with appropriate professionals. The information provided at this site is provided solely for informational purposes and does not constitute an offer to sell, rent, or advertise real estate outside of the State in which the Owner of the site is licensed. The owner is not making any warranties or representatives concerning any of these properties including their availability. Information on this site is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Central Texas Property Management, LLC is a real estate brokerage also operating under the name Central Texas Property Management. Central Texas Property Management, LLC, Robin Cargill Broker. 455 E. Central Texas Expressway Suite 100, Harker Heights, TX 76548.

(RLNE5438466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Hogan Dr. have any available units?
601 Hogan Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harker Heights, TX.
What amenities does 601 Hogan Dr. have?
Some of 601 Hogan Dr.'s amenities include dishwasher, internet access, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Hogan Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
601 Hogan Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Hogan Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 601 Hogan Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harker Heights.
Does 601 Hogan Dr. offer parking?
No, 601 Hogan Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 601 Hogan Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Hogan Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Hogan Dr. have a pool?
No, 601 Hogan Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 601 Hogan Dr. have accessible units?
No, 601 Hogan Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Hogan Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 Hogan Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 601 Hogan Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 601 Hogan Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
