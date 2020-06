Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 07/13/20 AVAILABLE JULY 2020!!!

NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON!!!



Spacious home located in Harker Heights. This gorgeous property has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2 car garage. This home features ample kitchen space perfect for cooking and baking! This home also features a fire place and huge master bathroom. Shaded lot in a highly sought after area.



Security Deposit $1,195



To apply, please visit www.colonialrepm.com



(RLNE1010559)