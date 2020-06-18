All apartments in Harker Heights
Find more places like 122 Shawnee.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harker Heights, TX
/
122 Shawnee
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

122 Shawnee

122 Shawnee Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Harker Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

122 Shawnee Trl, Harker Heights, TX 76548
Union Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
122 Shawnee Available 07/21/20 **Approximate Availability Date: July 21, 2020** - Subdivision: Skipcha

Schools:
Mountain View Elementary School
Union Grove Middle School
Harker Heights High School

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home monthly under the Filter Delivery Program**

Pets allowed with Owner's Approval

Roommates are Not Allowed

This property accepts 12 month leases
**Availability dates are approximate**

IMPORTANT NOTICE
Never trust wiring instructions sent via email.

Cyber criminals are hacking email accounts and sending emails with fake wiring instructions. These emails are convincing and sophisticated. Always independently confirm wiring instructions in person or via a telephone call to a trusted and verified phone number. Never wire money without double-checking that the wiring instructions are correct.

(RLNE2303547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Shawnee have any available units?
122 Shawnee doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harker Heights, TX.
What amenities does 122 Shawnee have?
Some of 122 Shawnee's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Shawnee currently offering any rent specials?
122 Shawnee isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Shawnee pet-friendly?
No, 122 Shawnee is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harker Heights.
Does 122 Shawnee offer parking?
Yes, 122 Shawnee does offer parking.
Does 122 Shawnee have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Shawnee does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Shawnee have a pool?
No, 122 Shawnee does not have a pool.
Does 122 Shawnee have accessible units?
No, 122 Shawnee does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Shawnee have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 Shawnee has units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Shawnee have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 122 Shawnee has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights at 701
701 E Central Texas Expy
Harker Heights, TX 76548

Similar Pages

Harker Heights 1 BedroomsHarker Heights 2 Bedrooms
Harker Heights Apartments with BalconyHarker Heights Apartments with Parking
Harker Heights Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXLakeway, TXManor, TX
Robinson, TXBelton, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXNolanville, TXHewitt, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
McLennan Community CollegeSaint Edward's University
Temple College