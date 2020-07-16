120 Shawnee Trail

Amenities
Amazing three bedroom home in Harker Heights! For starters, this beauty has lots of space for you to roam around in. The livingroom is lovely and has a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with an island and appliances. The bedrooms are nicely sized. The master bathroom is huge and has a garden tub with a separate shower. Additional amenities include two living areas, a sprinkler system and more. Don't miss out, give us a call to schedule your showing today!
Pets accepted at owners discretion, $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet-2 pets max.
*NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 8/1/20*