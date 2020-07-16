All apartments in Harker Heights
120 Shawnee Trail
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:13 PM

120 Shawnee Trail

120 Shawnee Trl · (254) 213-3290
Location

120 Shawnee Trl, Harker Heights, TX 76548
Union Grove

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2609 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing three bedroom home in Harker Heights! For starters, this beauty has lots of space for you to roam around in. The livingroom is lovely and has a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with an island and appliances. The bedrooms are nicely sized. The master bathroom is huge and has a garden tub with a separate shower. Additional amenities include two living areas, a sprinkler system and more. Don't miss out, give us a call to schedule your showing today!
Pets accepted at owners discretion, $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet-2 pets max.
*NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 8/1/20*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Shawnee Trail have any available units?
120 Shawnee Trail has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 120 Shawnee Trail have?
Some of 120 Shawnee Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Shawnee Trail currently offering any rent specials?
120 Shawnee Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Shawnee Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Shawnee Trail is pet friendly.
Does 120 Shawnee Trail offer parking?
Yes, 120 Shawnee Trail offers parking.
Does 120 Shawnee Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Shawnee Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Shawnee Trail have a pool?
No, 120 Shawnee Trail does not have a pool.
Does 120 Shawnee Trail have accessible units?
No, 120 Shawnee Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Shawnee Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Shawnee Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Shawnee Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Shawnee Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
