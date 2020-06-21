101 Cypress Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Luxurious Tuscany home with lake view! Huge half-acre corner cul-de-sac lot! This inviting opens to an expansive 2-story foyer with elegant stained concrete floors stretching throughout the entire home. This home features vaulted ceiling, crown molding, custom chandelier, arched window, and stone arches leading to the family room. Open concept floor plan has the family and kitchen area at the rear of the home. The over sized family room boasts ceiling fan, recessed lights, and floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace with hearth and wood mantle. Family room is open to the gourmet kitchen, which includes modern half-circle bar island with seating, custom granite counter tops, divided stainless farm sink with goose neck faucet, walk-in corner pantry, and custom pendant lighting. Stainless steel appliances include smooth top stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Breakfast nook features chandelier, bay window, and door to back patio. Split floor plan has all bedrooms downstairs. Over sized master bedroom boasts recessed ceiling with crown molding, ceiling fan, and large walk-in closet. Gorgeous master bath has furniture style vanity with dual sinks, sconce lighting, custom jetted garden tub, and tiled walk-in shower. Three more bedrooms all three feature ceiling fans. Upstairs has its own private oasis with a bar and double doors opening to the balcony.