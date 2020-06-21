All apartments in Harker Heights
Find more places like 101 Cypress Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harker Heights, TX
/
101 Cypress Court
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:56 AM

101 Cypress Court

101 Cypress Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Harker Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

101 Cypress Ct, Harker Heights, TX 76548

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxurious Tuscany home with lake view! Huge half-acre corner cul-de-sac lot! This inviting opens to an expansive 2-story foyer with elegant stained concrete floors stretching throughout the entire home. This home features vaulted ceiling, crown molding, custom chandelier, arched window, and stone arches leading to the family room. Open concept floor plan has the family and kitchen area at the rear of the home. The over sized family room boasts ceiling fan, recessed lights, and floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace with hearth and wood mantle. Family room is open to the gourmet kitchen, which includes modern half-circle bar island with seating, custom granite counter tops, divided stainless farm sink with goose neck faucet, walk-in corner pantry, and custom pendant lighting. Stainless steel appliances include smooth top stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Breakfast nook features chandelier, bay window, and door to back patio. Split floor plan has all bedrooms downstairs. Over sized master bedroom boasts recessed ceiling with crown molding, ceiling fan, and large walk-in closet. Gorgeous master bath has furniture style vanity with dual sinks, sconce lighting, custom jetted garden tub, and tiled walk-in shower. Three more bedrooms all three feature ceiling fans. Upstairs has its own private oasis with a bar and double doors opening to the balcony.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Cypress Court have any available units?
101 Cypress Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harker Heights, TX.
What amenities does 101 Cypress Court have?
Some of 101 Cypress Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Cypress Court currently offering any rent specials?
101 Cypress Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Cypress Court pet-friendly?
No, 101 Cypress Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harker Heights.
Does 101 Cypress Court offer parking?
Yes, 101 Cypress Court does offer parking.
Does 101 Cypress Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Cypress Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Cypress Court have a pool?
No, 101 Cypress Court does not have a pool.
Does 101 Cypress Court have accessible units?
No, 101 Cypress Court does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Cypress Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Cypress Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Cypress Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Cypress Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights at 701
701 E Central Texas Expy
Harker Heights, TX 76548

Similar Pages

Harker Heights 1 BedroomsHarker Heights 2 Bedrooms
Harker Heights Apartments with BalconyHarker Heights Apartments with Parking
Harker Heights Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXLakeway, TXManor, TX
Robinson, TXBelton, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXNolanville, TXHewitt, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
McLennan Community CollegeSaint Edward's University
Temple College