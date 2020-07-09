All apartments in Haltom City
Find more places like Oaks at Jane Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Haltom City, TX
/
Oaks at Jane Lane
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:31 AM

Oaks at Jane Lane

3001 Jane Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Haltom City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3001 Jane Lane, Haltom City, TX 76117

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The oaks at Jane Lane - Property Id: 231092

The oaks at Jane Lane we welcome you with open arms, bright smiles and award winning service! We are proud to present three different floor plans that include spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment with incredible features not found in our area. Including, but not limited to: Ceilings, electric kitchens, large spacious closets, pantries, storage and much more.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/231092
Property Id 231092

(RLNE5696077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oaks at Jane Lane have any available units?
Oaks at Jane Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does Oaks at Jane Lane have?
Some of Oaks at Jane Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oaks at Jane Lane currently offering any rent specials?
Oaks at Jane Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oaks at Jane Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, Oaks at Jane Lane is pet friendly.
Does Oaks at Jane Lane offer parking?
No, Oaks at Jane Lane does not offer parking.
Does Oaks at Jane Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, Oaks at Jane Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Oaks at Jane Lane have a pool?
No, Oaks at Jane Lane does not have a pool.
Does Oaks at Jane Lane have accessible units?
No, Oaks at Jane Lane does not have accessible units.
Does Oaks at Jane Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oaks at Jane Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does Oaks at Jane Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, Oaks at Jane Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Sublet
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grand on Beach
4100 Northern Cross Boulevard
Haltom City, TX 76137
Heritage
5501 Adams Drive
Haltom City, TX 76117
Mosaic
5600 N Beach St
Haltom City, TX 76137
Spring Lake
5301 Springlake Pkwy
Haltom City, TX 76117
Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St
Haltom City, TX 76117
Belmond
4699 Fossil Vista Dr
Haltom City, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Haltom City 1 BedroomsHaltom City 2 Bedrooms
Haltom City Apartments with ParkingHaltom City Dog Friendly Apartments
Haltom City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX
Weatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fossil

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District