Amenities
The oaks at Jane Lane - Property Id: 231092
The oaks at Jane Lane we welcome you with open arms, bright smiles and award winning service! We are proud to present three different floor plans that include spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment with incredible features not found in our area. Including, but not limited to: Ceilings, electric kitchens, large spacious closets, pantries, storage and much more.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/231092
Property Id 231092
(RLNE5696077)