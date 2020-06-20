All apartments in Haltom City
Find more places like 6121 Maurie Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Haltom City, TX
/
6121 Maurie Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6121 Maurie Court

6121 Maurie Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Haltom City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6121 Maurie Court, Haltom City, TX 76148

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this spectacular 3 bed, 2 bath, 1500 sq. ft. home in Haltom City, TX! Open floor plan. Lovely galley style kitchen with lots of cabinets, plenty of counter space and breakfast nook! Spacious living room and formal dining room. Wonderful master suite features dual sinks and walk in closet! Secondary bathroom features walk in shower. Backyard oasis features sparkling pool and covered deck perfect for relaxing after a long day! Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6121 Maurie Court have any available units?
6121 Maurie Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 6121 Maurie Court have?
Some of 6121 Maurie Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6121 Maurie Court currently offering any rent specials?
6121 Maurie Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6121 Maurie Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6121 Maurie Court is pet friendly.
Does 6121 Maurie Court offer parking?
No, 6121 Maurie Court does not offer parking.
Does 6121 Maurie Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6121 Maurie Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6121 Maurie Court have a pool?
Yes, 6121 Maurie Court has a pool.
Does 6121 Maurie Court have accessible units?
No, 6121 Maurie Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6121 Maurie Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6121 Maurie Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6121 Maurie Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6121 Maurie Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grand on Beach
4100 Northern Cross Boulevard
Haltom City, TX 76137
Spring Lake
5301 Springlake Pkwy
Haltom City, TX 76117
Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St
Haltom City, TX 76117
Belmond
4699 Fossil Vista Dr
Haltom City, TX 76137
Mosaic
5600 N Beach St
Haltom City, TX 76137
Heritage
5501 Adams Drive
Haltom City, TX 76117

Similar Pages

Haltom City 1 BedroomsHaltom City 2 Bedrooms
Haltom City Dog Friendly ApartmentsHaltom City Pet Friendly Places
Haltom City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX
Weatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fossil

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District