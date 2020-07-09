All apartments in Haltom City
Find more places like 6000 Edwards St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Haltom City, TX
/
6000 Edwards St.
Last updated April 5 2019 at 9:33 AM

6000 Edwards St.

6000 Edwards Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Haltom City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6000 Edwards Street, Haltom City, TX 76117

Amenities

air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE3777605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6000 Edwards St. have any available units?
6000 Edwards St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
Is 6000 Edwards St. currently offering any rent specials?
6000 Edwards St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6000 Edwards St. pet-friendly?
No, 6000 Edwards St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haltom City.
Does 6000 Edwards St. offer parking?
No, 6000 Edwards St. does not offer parking.
Does 6000 Edwards St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6000 Edwards St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6000 Edwards St. have a pool?
No, 6000 Edwards St. does not have a pool.
Does 6000 Edwards St. have accessible units?
No, 6000 Edwards St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6000 Edwards St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6000 Edwards St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6000 Edwards St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6000 Edwards St. has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grand on Beach
4100 Northern Cross Boulevard
Haltom City, TX 76137
Belmond
4699 Fossil Vista Dr
Haltom City, TX 76137
Spring Lake
5301 Springlake Pkwy
Haltom City, TX 76117
Mosaic
5600 N Beach St
Haltom City, TX 76137
Heritage
5501 Adams Drive
Haltom City, TX 76117
Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St
Haltom City, TX 76117

Similar Pages

Haltom City 1 BedroomsHaltom City 2 Bedrooms
Haltom City Apartments with ParkingHaltom City Dog Friendly Apartments
Haltom City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX
Weatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fossil

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District