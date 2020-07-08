All apartments in Haltom City
Find more places like 5945 Iris Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Haltom City, TX
/
5945 Iris Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5945 Iris Drive

5945 Iris Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Haltom City
See all
Fossil
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5945 Iris Drive, Haltom City, TX 76137
Fossil

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5945 Iris Drive have any available units?
5945 Iris Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
Is 5945 Iris Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5945 Iris Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5945 Iris Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5945 Iris Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5945 Iris Drive offer parking?
No, 5945 Iris Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5945 Iris Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5945 Iris Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5945 Iris Drive have a pool?
No, 5945 Iris Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5945 Iris Drive have accessible units?
No, 5945 Iris Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5945 Iris Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5945 Iris Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5945 Iris Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5945 Iris Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St
Haltom City, TX 76117
Mosaic
5600 N Beach St
Haltom City, TX 76137
The Grand on Beach
4100 Northern Cross Boulevard
Haltom City, TX 76137
Spring Lake
5301 Springlake Pkwy
Haltom City, TX 76117
Belmond
4699 Fossil Vista Dr
Haltom City, TX 76137
Heritage
5501 Adams Drive
Haltom City, TX 76117

Similar Pages

Haltom City 1 BedroomsHaltom City 2 Bedrooms
Haltom City Dog Friendly ApartmentsHaltom City Pet Friendly Places
Haltom City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX
Weatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fossil

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District