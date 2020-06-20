Rent Calculator
5713 Denise Drive
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:50 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5713 Denise Drive
5713 Denise Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5713 Denise Drive, Haltom City, TX 76148
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Lots of room with a large second living area. Fireplace and cieling fans. Close to freeway access. The home has been updated with fresh gray tone paint though out, new flooring, and new counter tops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5713 Denise Drive have any available units?
5713 Denise Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Haltom City, TX
.
What amenities does 5713 Denise Drive have?
Some of 5713 Denise Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 5713 Denise Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5713 Denise Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5713 Denise Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5713 Denise Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Haltom City
.
Does 5713 Denise Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5713 Denise Drive offers parking.
Does 5713 Denise Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5713 Denise Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5713 Denise Drive have a pool?
No, 5713 Denise Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5713 Denise Drive have accessible units?
No, 5713 Denise Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5713 Denise Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5713 Denise Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5713 Denise Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5713 Denise Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
