5704 San Felipe Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
5704 San Felipe Drive
5704 San Felipe Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5704 San Felipe Drive, Haltom City, TX 76137
Fossil
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5704 San Felipe Drive have any available units?
5704 San Felipe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Haltom City, TX
.
What amenities does 5704 San Felipe Drive have?
Some of 5704 San Felipe Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5704 San Felipe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5704 San Felipe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5704 San Felipe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5704 San Felipe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Haltom City
.
Does 5704 San Felipe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5704 San Felipe Drive offers parking.
Does 5704 San Felipe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5704 San Felipe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5704 San Felipe Drive have a pool?
No, 5704 San Felipe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5704 San Felipe Drive have accessible units?
No, 5704 San Felipe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5704 San Felipe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5704 San Felipe Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5704 San Felipe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5704 San Felipe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
