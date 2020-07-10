All apartments in Haltom City
Last updated May 19 2020 at 2:21 AM

5704 Denise Drive

5704 Denise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5704 Denise Drive, Haltom City, TX 76148

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Haltom City has been recently renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home. Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home. Conveniently located close to shopping and a variety of restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5704 Denise Drive have any available units?
5704 Denise Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 5704 Denise Drive have?
Some of 5704 Denise Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5704 Denise Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5704 Denise Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5704 Denise Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5704 Denise Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haltom City.
Does 5704 Denise Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5704 Denise Drive offers parking.
Does 5704 Denise Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5704 Denise Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5704 Denise Drive have a pool?
No, 5704 Denise Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5704 Denise Drive have accessible units?
No, 5704 Denise Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5704 Denise Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5704 Denise Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5704 Denise Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5704 Denise Drive has units with air conditioning.

