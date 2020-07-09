Rent Calculator
5701 Ammons Street
5701 Ammons Street
5701 Ammons Street
Location
5701 Ammons Street, Haltom City, TX 76117
Browning Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Fresh interior paint. Wood laminated flooring. Immaculate, ready to move in! 3 bedrooms 2 baths in Birdville ISD.
Great floor plan. Step out into this great backyard and enjoy the summer in your pool!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5701 Ammons Street have any available units?
5701 Ammons Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Haltom City, TX
.
Is 5701 Ammons Street currently offering any rent specials?
5701 Ammons Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5701 Ammons Street pet-friendly?
No, 5701 Ammons Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Haltom City
.
Does 5701 Ammons Street offer parking?
No, 5701 Ammons Street does not offer parking.
Does 5701 Ammons Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5701 Ammons Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5701 Ammons Street have a pool?
Yes, 5701 Ammons Street has a pool.
Does 5701 Ammons Street have accessible units?
No, 5701 Ammons Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5701 Ammons Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5701 Ammons Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5701 Ammons Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5701 Ammons Street does not have units with air conditioning.
