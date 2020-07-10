All apartments in Haltom City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5608 Bonnie Wayne Street

5608 Bonnie Wayne Street · No Longer Available
Location

5608 Bonnie Wayne Street, Haltom City, TX 76117
Browning Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Storage shed in backyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5608 Bonnie Wayne Street have any available units?
5608 Bonnie Wayne Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
Is 5608 Bonnie Wayne Street currently offering any rent specials?
5608 Bonnie Wayne Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5608 Bonnie Wayne Street pet-friendly?
No, 5608 Bonnie Wayne Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haltom City.
Does 5608 Bonnie Wayne Street offer parking?
Yes, 5608 Bonnie Wayne Street offers parking.
Does 5608 Bonnie Wayne Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5608 Bonnie Wayne Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5608 Bonnie Wayne Street have a pool?
No, 5608 Bonnie Wayne Street does not have a pool.
Does 5608 Bonnie Wayne Street have accessible units?
No, 5608 Bonnie Wayne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5608 Bonnie Wayne Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5608 Bonnie Wayne Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5608 Bonnie Wayne Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5608 Bonnie Wayne Street does not have units with air conditioning.

