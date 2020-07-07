All apartments in Haltom City
Last updated May 7 2019 at 7:58 PM

5544 Dunson Drive

5544 Dunson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5544 Dunson Drive, Haltom City, TX 76148

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bedroom Home with Yard Available Now! Upgrades include Granite Countertops and Wood Plank Flooring Throughout!

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1976

Deposits: $1,450.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5544 Dunson Drive have any available units?
5544 Dunson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 5544 Dunson Drive have?
Some of 5544 Dunson Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5544 Dunson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5544 Dunson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5544 Dunson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5544 Dunson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5544 Dunson Drive offer parking?
No, 5544 Dunson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5544 Dunson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5544 Dunson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5544 Dunson Drive have a pool?
No, 5544 Dunson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5544 Dunson Drive have accessible units?
No, 5544 Dunson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5544 Dunson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5544 Dunson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5544 Dunson Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5544 Dunson Drive has units with air conditioning.

