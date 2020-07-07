Ceramic tile entry leads into large living room with new luxury vinyl plank floor and corner fire palace. Kitchen opens into separate dining room, and looks out to the cover patio. New carpet in all three bedrooms. .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5436 Dunson Drive have any available units?
What amenities does 5436 Dunson Drive have?
Some of 5436 Dunson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5436 Dunson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5436 Dunson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.