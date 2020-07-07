All apartments in Haltom City
Find more places like 5436 Dunson Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Haltom City, TX
/
5436 Dunson Drive
Last updated August 8 2019 at 11:19 PM

5436 Dunson Drive

5436 Dunson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Haltom City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5436 Dunson Drive, Haltom City, TX 76148

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ceramic tile entry leads into large living room with new luxury vinyl plank floor and corner fire palace. Kitchen opens into separate dining room, and looks out to the cover patio. New carpet in all three bedrooms.
.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5436 Dunson Drive have any available units?
5436 Dunson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 5436 Dunson Drive have?
Some of 5436 Dunson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5436 Dunson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5436 Dunson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5436 Dunson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5436 Dunson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haltom City.
Does 5436 Dunson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5436 Dunson Drive offers parking.
Does 5436 Dunson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5436 Dunson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5436 Dunson Drive have a pool?
No, 5436 Dunson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5436 Dunson Drive have accessible units?
No, 5436 Dunson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5436 Dunson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5436 Dunson Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5436 Dunson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5436 Dunson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mosaic
5600 N Beach St
Haltom City, TX 76137
Spring Lake
5301 Springlake Pkwy
Haltom City, TX 76117
Heritage
5501 Adams Drive
Haltom City, TX 76117
The Grand on Beach
4100 Northern Cross Boulevard
Haltom City, TX 76137
Belmond
4699 Fossil Vista Dr
Haltom City, TX 76137
Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St
Haltom City, TX 76117

Similar Pages

Haltom City 1 BedroomsHaltom City 2 Bedrooms
Haltom City Dog Friendly ApartmentsHaltom City Pet Friendly Places
Haltom City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX
Weatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fossil

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District