5309 Madella Street

Unit Amenities microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Property available 9-17-19. Charming 3-1-2 in Haltom City, Birdville ISD! Pretty wood look vinyl flooring - great for those with allergies, spacious rooms, neutral colors, 2 inch blinds and more! Nice family room with bright windows, cute kitchen with dining area has a built-in microwave, loads of cabinets for maximum storage and a refrigerator included! Good sized bedrooms, 14x11 master with large closet, lovely bath with dual sinks and decorative features, separate full-size utility room, covered porch and a large backyard with open patio located near schools, highways and shopping. Two small pets under 30 lbs. considered.