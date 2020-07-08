All apartments in Haltom City
Last updated September 13 2019 at 10:57 AM

5309 Madella Street

5309 Madella Street · No Longer Available
Location

5309 Madella Street, Haltom City, TX 76117
Browning Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Property available 9-17-19. Charming 3-1-2 in Haltom City, Birdville ISD! Pretty wood look vinyl flooring - great for those with allergies, spacious rooms, neutral colors, 2 inch blinds and more! Nice family room with bright windows, cute kitchen with dining area has a built-in microwave, loads of cabinets for maximum storage and a refrigerator included! Good sized bedrooms, 14x11 master with large closet, lovely bath with dual sinks and decorative features, separate full-size utility room, covered porch and a large backyard with open patio located near schools, highways and shopping. Two small pets under 30 lbs. considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5309 Madella Street have any available units?
5309 Madella Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 5309 Madella Street have?
Some of 5309 Madella Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5309 Madella Street currently offering any rent specials?
5309 Madella Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5309 Madella Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5309 Madella Street is pet friendly.
Does 5309 Madella Street offer parking?
Yes, 5309 Madella Street offers parking.
Does 5309 Madella Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5309 Madella Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5309 Madella Street have a pool?
No, 5309 Madella Street does not have a pool.
Does 5309 Madella Street have accessible units?
No, 5309 Madella Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5309 Madella Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5309 Madella Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5309 Madella Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5309 Madella Street does not have units with air conditioning.

