Large home in amazing location. Large rooms and large closets. Great condition and ready to occupy. Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless appliances. Covered patio with large yard. Very convenient to highways and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5232 Westgrove Boulevard have any available units?
5232 Westgrove Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 5232 Westgrove Boulevard have?
Some of 5232 Westgrove Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5232 Westgrove Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5232 Westgrove Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.