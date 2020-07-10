All apartments in Haltom City
Find more places like 5232 Westgrove Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Haltom City, TX
/
5232 Westgrove Boulevard
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:55 PM

5232 Westgrove Boulevard

5232 Westgrove Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Haltom City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5232 Westgrove Boulevard, Haltom City, TX 76117

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Large home in amazing location. Large rooms and large closets. Great condition and ready to occupy. Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless appliances. Covered patio with large yard. Very convenient to highways and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5232 Westgrove Boulevard have any available units?
5232 Westgrove Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 5232 Westgrove Boulevard have?
Some of 5232 Westgrove Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5232 Westgrove Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5232 Westgrove Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5232 Westgrove Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5232 Westgrove Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haltom City.
Does 5232 Westgrove Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5232 Westgrove Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5232 Westgrove Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5232 Westgrove Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5232 Westgrove Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5232 Westgrove Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5232 Westgrove Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5232 Westgrove Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5232 Westgrove Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 5232 Westgrove Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5232 Westgrove Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 5232 Westgrove Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage
5501 Adams Drive
Haltom City, TX 76117
Belmond
4699 Fossil Vista Dr
Haltom City, TX 76137
Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St
Haltom City, TX 76117
The Grand on Beach
4100 Northern Cross Boulevard
Haltom City, TX 76137
Spring Lake
5301 Springlake Pkwy
Haltom City, TX 76117
Mosaic
5600 N Beach St
Haltom City, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Haltom City 1 BedroomsHaltom City 2 Bedrooms
Haltom City Apartments with ParkingHaltom City Dog Friendly Apartments
Haltom City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX
Weatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fossil

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District