All apartments in Haltom City
Find more places like 5229 Stephanie Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Haltom City, TX
/
5229 Stephanie Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5229 Stephanie Dr

5229 Stephanie Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Haltom City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5229 Stephanie Dr, Haltom City, TX 76117
Browning Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5229 Stephanie Dr have any available units?
5229 Stephanie Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
Is 5229 Stephanie Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5229 Stephanie Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5229 Stephanie Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5229 Stephanie Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haltom City.
Does 5229 Stephanie Dr offer parking?
No, 5229 Stephanie Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5229 Stephanie Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5229 Stephanie Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5229 Stephanie Dr have a pool?
No, 5229 Stephanie Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5229 Stephanie Dr have accessible units?
No, 5229 Stephanie Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5229 Stephanie Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5229 Stephanie Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5229 Stephanie Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5229 Stephanie Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spring Lake
5301 Springlake Pkwy
Haltom City, TX 76117
Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St
Haltom City, TX 76117
The Grand on Beach
4100 Northern Cross Boulevard
Haltom City, TX 76137
Mosaic
5600 N Beach St
Haltom City, TX 76137
Heritage
5501 Adams Drive
Haltom City, TX 76117
Belmond
4699 Fossil Vista Dr
Haltom City, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Haltom City 1 BedroomsHaltom City 2 Bedrooms
Haltom City Apartments with ParkingHaltom City Dog Friendly Apartments
Haltom City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX
Weatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fossil

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District