All apartments in Haltom City
Find more places like 5224 Sabelle Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Haltom City, TX
/
5224 Sabelle Lane
Last updated March 27 2020 at 8:14 AM

5224 Sabelle Lane

5224 Sabelle Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Haltom City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5224 Sabelle Lane, Haltom City, TX 76117
Browning Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home is ready for move in ready. Hard wood floors and 1 car garage. Large back yard with Covered back patio make this property perfect for entertaining.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5224 Sabelle Lane have any available units?
5224 Sabelle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
Is 5224 Sabelle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5224 Sabelle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5224 Sabelle Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5224 Sabelle Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haltom City.
Does 5224 Sabelle Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5224 Sabelle Lane offers parking.
Does 5224 Sabelle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5224 Sabelle Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5224 Sabelle Lane have a pool?
No, 5224 Sabelle Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5224 Sabelle Lane have accessible units?
No, 5224 Sabelle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5224 Sabelle Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5224 Sabelle Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5224 Sabelle Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5224 Sabelle Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grand on Beach
4100 Northern Cross Boulevard
Haltom City, TX 76137
Heritage
5501 Adams Drive
Haltom City, TX 76117
Spring Lake
5301 Springlake Pkwy
Haltom City, TX 76117
Belmond
4699 Fossil Vista Dr
Haltom City, TX 76137
Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St
Haltom City, TX 76117
Mosaic
5600 N Beach St
Haltom City, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Haltom City 1 BedroomsHaltom City 2 Bedrooms
Haltom City Apartments with ParkingHaltom City Dog Friendly Apartments
Haltom City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX
Weatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fossil

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District