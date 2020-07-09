5224 Sabelle Lane, Haltom City, TX 76117 Browning Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This Charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home is ready for move in ready. Hard wood floors and 1 car garage. Large back yard with Covered back patio make this property perfect for entertaining. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5224 Sabelle Lane have any available units?
5224 Sabelle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
Is 5224 Sabelle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5224 Sabelle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.