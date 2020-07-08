All apartments in Haltom City
Find more places like 5120 Stanley Keller Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Haltom City, TX
/
5120 Stanley Keller Road
Last updated April 15 2020 at 3:28 AM

5120 Stanley Keller Road

5120 Stanley Keller Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Haltom City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5120 Stanley Keller Road, Haltom City, TX 76117
Browning Heights

Amenities

parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5120 Stanley Keller Road have any available units?
5120 Stanley Keller Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
Is 5120 Stanley Keller Road currently offering any rent specials?
5120 Stanley Keller Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5120 Stanley Keller Road pet-friendly?
No, 5120 Stanley Keller Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haltom City.
Does 5120 Stanley Keller Road offer parking?
Yes, 5120 Stanley Keller Road offers parking.
Does 5120 Stanley Keller Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5120 Stanley Keller Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5120 Stanley Keller Road have a pool?
No, 5120 Stanley Keller Road does not have a pool.
Does 5120 Stanley Keller Road have accessible units?
No, 5120 Stanley Keller Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5120 Stanley Keller Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5120 Stanley Keller Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5120 Stanley Keller Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5120 Stanley Keller Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spring Lake
5301 Springlake Pkwy
Haltom City, TX 76117
Heritage
5501 Adams Drive
Haltom City, TX 76117
The Grand on Beach
4100 Northern Cross Boulevard
Haltom City, TX 76137
Mosaic
5600 N Beach St
Haltom City, TX 76137
Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St
Haltom City, TX 76117
Belmond
4699 Fossil Vista Dr
Haltom City, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Haltom City 1 BedroomsHaltom City 2 Bedrooms
Haltom City Apartments with ParkingHaltom City Dog Friendly Apartments
Haltom City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX
Weatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fossil

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District