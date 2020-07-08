All apartments in Haltom City
Find more places like 5100 Herrick Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Haltom City, TX
/
5100 Herrick Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5100 Herrick Court

5100 Herrick Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Haltom City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5100 Herrick Ct, Haltom City, TX 76117
Browning Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently remodeled very spacious upstairs Apt. Wood laminate floors with tiled kitchen and bathrooms. Granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms. Centrally located, close to 820, I35w. This is a must see it will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5100 Herrick Court have any available units?
5100 Herrick Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 5100 Herrick Court have?
Some of 5100 Herrick Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5100 Herrick Court currently offering any rent specials?
5100 Herrick Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5100 Herrick Court pet-friendly?
No, 5100 Herrick Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haltom City.
Does 5100 Herrick Court offer parking?
Yes, 5100 Herrick Court offers parking.
Does 5100 Herrick Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5100 Herrick Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5100 Herrick Court have a pool?
No, 5100 Herrick Court does not have a pool.
Does 5100 Herrick Court have accessible units?
No, 5100 Herrick Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5100 Herrick Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5100 Herrick Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5100 Herrick Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5100 Herrick Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spring Lake
5301 Springlake Pkwy
Haltom City, TX 76117
Belmond
4699 Fossil Vista Dr
Haltom City, TX 76137
Heritage
5501 Adams Drive
Haltom City, TX 76117
Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St
Haltom City, TX 76117
The Grand on Beach
4100 Northern Cross Boulevard
Haltom City, TX 76137
Mosaic
5600 N Beach St
Haltom City, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Haltom City 1 BedroomsHaltom City 2 Bedrooms
Haltom City Apartments with ParkingHaltom City Dog Friendly Apartments
Haltom City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX
Weatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fossil

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District