5100 Herrick Ct, Haltom City, TX 76117 Browning Heights
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently remodeled very spacious upstairs Apt. Wood laminate floors with tiled kitchen and bathrooms. Granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms. Centrally located, close to 820, I35w. This is a must see it will not last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5100 Herrick Court have any available units?
5100 Herrick Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 5100 Herrick Court have?
Some of 5100 Herrick Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5100 Herrick Court currently offering any rent specials?
5100 Herrick Court is not currently offering any rent specials.