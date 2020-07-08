Rent Calculator
All apartments in Haltom City
Find more places like 5033 Ira Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Haltom City, TX
/
5033 Ira Street
Last updated July 23 2019 at 10:57 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5033 Ira Street
5033 Ira Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Haltom City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
5033 Ira Street, Haltom City, TX 76117
Browning Heights
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Comfortable and well-kept 3 beds 2 baths in Haltom City. Close to shopping, restaurants, highways and minutes from downtown Fort Worth. Text 8173082799 for additional information.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5033 Ira Street have any available units?
5033 Ira Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Haltom City, TX
.
What amenities does 5033 Ira Street have?
Some of 5033 Ira Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5033 Ira Street currently offering any rent specials?
5033 Ira Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5033 Ira Street pet-friendly?
No, 5033 Ira Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Haltom City
.
Does 5033 Ira Street offer parking?
Yes, 5033 Ira Street offers parking.
Does 5033 Ira Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5033 Ira Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5033 Ira Street have a pool?
No, 5033 Ira Street does not have a pool.
Does 5033 Ira Street have accessible units?
No, 5033 Ira Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5033 Ira Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5033 Ira Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5033 Ira Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5033 Ira Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
