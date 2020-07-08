All apartments in Haltom City
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM

4812 Waldemar St

4812 Waldemar Street · No Longer Available
Location

4812 Waldemar Street, Haltom City, TX 76117

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
all utils included
range
oven
The Woods of Haltom - Property Id: 286847

The Woods of Haltom is a community located in the Beautiful city of Haltom. We are only 7 minutes away from Downtown Fort Worth and the Historic stockyards.
Our community is an all bills paid property a place where you are going to want to stay for a very long time.

We are also very close to many local restaurants, shopping centers, and very close to hwy 121, 820 and I-30
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286847
Property Id 286847

(RLNE5804829)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4812 Waldemar St have any available units?
4812 Waldemar St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 4812 Waldemar St have?
Some of 4812 Waldemar St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4812 Waldemar St currently offering any rent specials?
4812 Waldemar St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4812 Waldemar St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4812 Waldemar St is pet friendly.
Does 4812 Waldemar St offer parking?
No, 4812 Waldemar St does not offer parking.
Does 4812 Waldemar St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4812 Waldemar St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4812 Waldemar St have a pool?
No, 4812 Waldemar St does not have a pool.
Does 4812 Waldemar St have accessible units?
No, 4812 Waldemar St does not have accessible units.
Does 4812 Waldemar St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4812 Waldemar St has units with dishwashers.
Does 4812 Waldemar St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4812 Waldemar St does not have units with air conditioning.

