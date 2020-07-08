4812 Waldemar St

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed all utils included range oven

The Woods of Haltom - Property Id: 286847



The Woods of Haltom is a community located in the Beautiful city of Haltom. We are only 7 minutes away from Downtown Fort Worth and the Historic stockyards.

Our community is an all bills paid property a place where you are going to want to stay for a very long time.



We are also very close to many local restaurants, shopping centers, and very close to hwy 121, 820 and I-30

