4812 Waldemar St

Amenities
The Woods of Haltom - Property Id: 286847
The Woods of Haltom is a community located in the Beautiful city of Haltom. We are only 7 minutes away from Downtown Fort Worth and the Historic stockyards.
Our community is an all bills paid property a place where you are going to want to stay for a very long time.
We are also very close to many local restaurants, shopping centers, and very close to hwy 121, 820 and I-30
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286847
Property Id 286847
(RLNE5804829)