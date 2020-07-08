4800 Sabelle Lane, Haltom City, TX 76117 Browning Heights
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Haltom City has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.
Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4800 Sabelle Ln have any available units?
4800 Sabelle Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 4800 Sabelle Ln have?
Some of 4800 Sabelle Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4800 Sabelle Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4800 Sabelle Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4800 Sabelle Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4800 Sabelle Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4800 Sabelle Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4800 Sabelle Ln offers parking.
Does 4800 Sabelle Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4800 Sabelle Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4800 Sabelle Ln have a pool?
No, 4800 Sabelle Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4800 Sabelle Ln have accessible units?
No, 4800 Sabelle Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4800 Sabelle Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4800 Sabelle Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 4800 Sabelle Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4800 Sabelle Ln has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)