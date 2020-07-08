4729 Woodhaven Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

A spacious and move-in ready 6 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Haltom City is now available! This 2-story home features black appliances, a cozy fireplace with laminate wood floors and vaulted ceilings! The master bed room and bath has a 2-sided fireplace! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. We are only accepting a 6 month lease for this property.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.