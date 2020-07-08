All apartments in Haltom City
Haltom City, TX
4729 Woodhaven Lane
Last updated February 28 2020 at 4:10 PM

4729 Woodhaven Lane

4729 Woodhaven Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4729 Woodhaven Lane, Haltom City, TX 76137
Fossil

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 6 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Haltom City is now available! This 2-story home features black appliances, a cozy fireplace with laminate wood floors and vaulted ceilings! The master bed room and bath has a 2-sided fireplace! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. We are only accepting a 6 month lease for this property.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4729 Woodhaven Lane have any available units?
4729 Woodhaven Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
Is 4729 Woodhaven Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4729 Woodhaven Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4729 Woodhaven Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4729 Woodhaven Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4729 Woodhaven Lane offer parking?
No, 4729 Woodhaven Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4729 Woodhaven Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4729 Woodhaven Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4729 Woodhaven Lane have a pool?
No, 4729 Woodhaven Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4729 Woodhaven Lane have accessible units?
No, 4729 Woodhaven Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4729 Woodhaven Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4729 Woodhaven Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4729 Woodhaven Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4729 Woodhaven Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

