Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Haltom City
Find more places like 4605 Nadine Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Haltom City, TX
/
4605 Nadine Drive
Last updated December 30 2019 at 7:41 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4605 Nadine Drive
4605 Nadine Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Haltom City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
4605 Nadine Drive, Haltom City, TX 76117
Browning Heights
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Three bedroom, two bath home in Haltom City with 1500 sq. ft. for just $1150.00/month.
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4605 Nadine Drive have any available units?
4605 Nadine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Haltom City, TX
.
Is 4605 Nadine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4605 Nadine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4605 Nadine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4605 Nadine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4605 Nadine Drive offer parking?
No, 4605 Nadine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4605 Nadine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4605 Nadine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4605 Nadine Drive have a pool?
No, 4605 Nadine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4605 Nadine Drive have accessible units?
No, 4605 Nadine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4605 Nadine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4605 Nadine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4605 Nadine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4605 Nadine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St
Haltom City, TX 76117
The Grand on Beach
4100 Northern Cross Boulevard
Haltom City, TX 76137
Belmond
4699 Fossil Vista Dr
Haltom City, TX 76137
Heritage
5501 Adams Drive
Haltom City, TX 76117
Mosaic
5600 N Beach St
Haltom City, TX 76137
Spring Lake
5301 Springlake Pkwy
Haltom City, TX 76117
Similar Pages
Haltom City 1 Bedrooms
Haltom City 2 Bedrooms
Haltom City Apartments with Parking
Haltom City Dog Friendly Apartments
Haltom City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Keller, TX
Addison, TX
Wylie, TX
Cleburne, TX
Hurst, TX
Burleson, TX
Weatherford, TX
Corinth, TX
Duncanville, TX
Benbrook, TX
Little Elm, TX
Sachse, TX
Midlothian, TX
White Settlement, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Prosper, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Fossil
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District