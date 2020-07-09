All apartments in Haltom City
Find more places like 4524 Nadine Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Haltom City, TX
/
4524 Nadine Drive
Last updated May 31 2019 at 10:16 PM

4524 Nadine Drive

4524 Nadine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Haltom City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4524 Nadine Drive, Haltom City, TX 76117
Browning Heights

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The garage has been converted into a fourth bedroom or a second living room.

Directions: NE Loop 820, L on Haltom, L onto Stanley Keller Rd, L onto Nadine Dr.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4524 Nadine Drive have any available units?
4524 Nadine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
Is 4524 Nadine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4524 Nadine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4524 Nadine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4524 Nadine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haltom City.
Does 4524 Nadine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4524 Nadine Drive offers parking.
Does 4524 Nadine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4524 Nadine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4524 Nadine Drive have a pool?
No, 4524 Nadine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4524 Nadine Drive have accessible units?
No, 4524 Nadine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4524 Nadine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4524 Nadine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4524 Nadine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4524 Nadine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grand on Beach
4100 Northern Cross Boulevard
Haltom City, TX 76137
Spring Lake
5301 Springlake Pkwy
Haltom City, TX 76117
Heritage
5501 Adams Drive
Haltom City, TX 76117
Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St
Haltom City, TX 76117
Mosaic
5600 N Beach St
Haltom City, TX 76137
Belmond
4699 Fossil Vista Dr
Haltom City, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Haltom City 1 BedroomsHaltom City 2 Bedrooms
Haltom City Apartments with ParkingHaltom City Dog Friendly Apartments
Haltom City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX
Weatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fossil

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District