4517 Creekside Drive, Haltom City, TX 76137 Fossil
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great rental opportunity! Looks like a model home and backs up to Buffalo Ridge Park for the ultimate backyard. Wood floors, stainless steel appliances, plantation shutters, granite countertops, maple cabinets. This is a must see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4517 Creekside Drive have any available units?
4517 Creekside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 4517 Creekside Drive have?
Some of 4517 Creekside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4517 Creekside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4517 Creekside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.