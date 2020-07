Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY, Nov 3, NOON - 1:30PM! Charming Home in Coveted Birdville ISD! Laminate and tile flooring throughout! Living room features floor-to-ceiling, brick fireplace with mantle. Separate dining area leading into kitchen. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included in lease. Lots of windows throughout home providing tons of natural light. Large backyard with screened sun room and shed with AC. Tandem driveway with carport. Conveniently located near 377 and 820.