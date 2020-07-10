All apartments in Haltom City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4441 Jane Anne Street

4441 Jane Anne St · No Longer Available
Location

4441 Jane Anne St, Haltom City, TX 76117
Browning Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,374 sf home is located in Haltom City, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 1 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4441 Jane Anne Street have any available units?
4441 Jane Anne Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 4441 Jane Anne Street have?
Some of 4441 Jane Anne Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4441 Jane Anne Street currently offering any rent specials?
4441 Jane Anne Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4441 Jane Anne Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4441 Jane Anne Street is pet friendly.
Does 4441 Jane Anne Street offer parking?
Yes, 4441 Jane Anne Street offers parking.
Does 4441 Jane Anne Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4441 Jane Anne Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4441 Jane Anne Street have a pool?
No, 4441 Jane Anne Street does not have a pool.
Does 4441 Jane Anne Street have accessible units?
No, 4441 Jane Anne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4441 Jane Anne Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4441 Jane Anne Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4441 Jane Anne Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4441 Jane Anne Street does not have units with air conditioning.

