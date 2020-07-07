All apartments in Haltom City
Find more places like 4416 Gary Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Haltom City, TX
/
4416 Gary Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4416 Gary Drive

4416 Gary Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Haltom City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4416 Gary Drive, Haltom City, TX 76117

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,092 sf home is located in Haltom City, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4416 Gary Drive have any available units?
4416 Gary Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 4416 Gary Drive have?
Some of 4416 Gary Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4416 Gary Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4416 Gary Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4416 Gary Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4416 Gary Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4416 Gary Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4416 Gary Drive offers parking.
Does 4416 Gary Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4416 Gary Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4416 Gary Drive have a pool?
No, 4416 Gary Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4416 Gary Drive have accessible units?
No, 4416 Gary Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4416 Gary Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4416 Gary Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4416 Gary Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4416 Gary Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mosaic
5600 N Beach St
Haltom City, TX 76137
Heritage
5501 Adams Drive
Haltom City, TX 76117
The Grand on Beach
4100 Northern Cross Boulevard
Haltom City, TX 76137
Belmond
4699 Fossil Vista Dr
Haltom City, TX 76137
Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St
Haltom City, TX 76117
Spring Lake
5301 Springlake Pkwy
Haltom City, TX 76117

Similar Pages

Haltom City 1 BedroomsHaltom City 2 Bedrooms
Haltom City Apartments with ParkingHaltom City Dog Friendly Apartments
Haltom City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX
Weatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fossil

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District