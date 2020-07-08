All apartments in Haltom City
Find more places like 4229 Estes Park Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Haltom City, TX
/
4229 Estes Park Circle
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:19 PM

4229 Estes Park Circle

4229 Estes Park Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Haltom City
See all
Fossil
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4229 Estes Park Circle, Haltom City, TX 76137
Fossil

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,763 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5663161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4229 Estes Park Circle have any available units?
4229 Estes Park Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 4229 Estes Park Circle have?
Some of 4229 Estes Park Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4229 Estes Park Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4229 Estes Park Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4229 Estes Park Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4229 Estes Park Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haltom City.
Does 4229 Estes Park Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4229 Estes Park Circle offers parking.
Does 4229 Estes Park Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4229 Estes Park Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4229 Estes Park Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4229 Estes Park Circle has a pool.
Does 4229 Estes Park Circle have accessible units?
No, 4229 Estes Park Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4229 Estes Park Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4229 Estes Park Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 4229 Estes Park Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4229 Estes Park Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grand on Beach
4100 Northern Cross Boulevard
Haltom City, TX 76137
Mosaic
5600 N Beach St
Haltom City, TX 76137
Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St
Haltom City, TX 76117
Spring Lake
5301 Springlake Pkwy
Haltom City, TX 76117
Heritage
5501 Adams Drive
Haltom City, TX 76117
Belmond
4699 Fossil Vista Dr
Haltom City, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Haltom City 1 BedroomsHaltom City 2 Bedrooms
Haltom City Dog Friendly ApartmentsHaltom City Pet Friendly Places
Haltom City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX
Weatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fossil

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District