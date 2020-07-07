Rent Calculator
Home
Haltom City, TX
4208 Mccomas Road
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4208 Mccomas Road
4208 Mccomas Road
No Longer Available
Location
4208 Mccomas Road, Haltom City, TX 76117
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Large lot with trees and nice view across street. Super clean, beautiful hardwood floor, kitchen offers plenty of cabinets. Large covered patio in back yard. Must see!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4208 Mccomas Road have any available units?
4208 Mccomas Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Haltom City, TX
.
What amenities does 4208 Mccomas Road have?
Some of 4208 Mccomas Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4208 Mccomas Road currently offering any rent specials?
4208 Mccomas Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4208 Mccomas Road pet-friendly?
No, 4208 Mccomas Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Haltom City
.
Does 4208 Mccomas Road offer parking?
Yes, 4208 Mccomas Road offers parking.
Does 4208 Mccomas Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4208 Mccomas Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4208 Mccomas Road have a pool?
No, 4208 Mccomas Road does not have a pool.
Does 4208 Mccomas Road have accessible units?
No, 4208 Mccomas Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4208 Mccomas Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4208 Mccomas Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4208 Mccomas Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4208 Mccomas Road does not have units with air conditioning.
