All apartments in Haltom City
Find more places like 4119 Fossil Ridge Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Haltom City, TX
/
4119 Fossil Ridge Dr
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:18 AM

4119 Fossil Ridge Dr

4119 Fossil Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Haltom City
See all
Fossil
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4119 Fossil Ridge Drive, Haltom City, TX 76137
Fossil

Amenities

air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
"Haltom City Homes for Rent" - 2/2 with a fireplace

UTILITY & MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:
With this new program, we will mail you the exact filters you need for your HVAC system every 30 days. Quality filters that are the right size for your home are sent directly to you at the right time. This will help you save 5-15% off of your heating and cooling bill, help your unit run more efficiently, and create a healthier living environment. All you have to do is install the filters within two (2) days of receipt. If, for some reason, you can't, then please let us know and we'll show you how.

This program costs you $20 per month which is paid as part of your monthly rent. While we have language in the lease to cover this, we wanted to make sure you are aware of the program ahead of time and fully understand why we've made this part of our agreement.

1st Choice Property Management
5664 Denton Hwy, Fort Worth, TX 76148, USA
Phone: +1 817-281-1300

(RLNE4805408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4119 Fossil Ridge Dr have any available units?
4119 Fossil Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
Is 4119 Fossil Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4119 Fossil Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4119 Fossil Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4119 Fossil Ridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haltom City.
Does 4119 Fossil Ridge Dr offer parking?
No, 4119 Fossil Ridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4119 Fossil Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4119 Fossil Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4119 Fossil Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 4119 Fossil Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4119 Fossil Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 4119 Fossil Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4119 Fossil Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4119 Fossil Ridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4119 Fossil Ridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4119 Fossil Ridge Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mosaic
5600 N Beach St
Haltom City, TX 76137
Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St
Haltom City, TX 76117
Spring Lake
5301 Springlake Pkwy
Haltom City, TX 76117
The Grand on Beach
4100 Northern Cross Boulevard
Haltom City, TX 76137
Heritage
5501 Adams Drive
Haltom City, TX 76117
Belmond
4699 Fossil Vista Dr
Haltom City, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Haltom City 1 BedroomsHaltom City 2 Bedrooms
Haltom City Dog Friendly ApartmentsHaltom City Pet Friendly Places
Haltom City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX
Weatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fossil

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District