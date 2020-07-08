4113 Goodnight Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great home located in Keller ISD! Stainless steel appliances, laminate wood floors, split bedrooms and a great backyard with a large deck for entertaining! You wont want to miss this one!