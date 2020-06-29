All apartments in Haltom City
Last updated March 11 2020 at 3:24 PM

4104 Jerri Ln

4104 Jerri Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4104 Jerri Lane, Haltom City, TX 76117
Browning Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Haltom City is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=fu7MUCyR6C&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4104 Jerri Ln have any available units?
4104 Jerri Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
Is 4104 Jerri Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4104 Jerri Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4104 Jerri Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4104 Jerri Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4104 Jerri Ln offer parking?
No, 4104 Jerri Ln does not offer parking.
Does 4104 Jerri Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4104 Jerri Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4104 Jerri Ln have a pool?
No, 4104 Jerri Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4104 Jerri Ln have accessible units?
No, 4104 Jerri Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4104 Jerri Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 4104 Jerri Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4104 Jerri Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 4104 Jerri Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

