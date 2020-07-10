All apartments in Haltom City
Find more places like 4003 Carnation Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Haltom City, TX
/
4003 Carnation Avenue
Last updated December 8 2019 at 9:09 AM

4003 Carnation Avenue

4003 Carnation Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Haltom City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4003 Carnation Avenue, Haltom City, TX 76111

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 5 bedroom 3 bath house with carpet and tile flooring on large lot. Wood panel walls featured in many rooms. Convenient to freeway and downtown Fort Worth as well as entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4003 Carnation Avenue have any available units?
4003 Carnation Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 4003 Carnation Avenue have?
Some of 4003 Carnation Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4003 Carnation Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4003 Carnation Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4003 Carnation Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4003 Carnation Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haltom City.
Does 4003 Carnation Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4003 Carnation Avenue offers parking.
Does 4003 Carnation Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4003 Carnation Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4003 Carnation Avenue have a pool?
No, 4003 Carnation Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4003 Carnation Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4003 Carnation Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4003 Carnation Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4003 Carnation Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4003 Carnation Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4003 Carnation Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St
Haltom City, TX 76117
Belmond
4699 Fossil Vista Dr
Haltom City, TX 76137
Spring Lake
5301 Springlake Pkwy
Haltom City, TX 76117
Heritage
5501 Adams Drive
Haltom City, TX 76117
Mosaic
5600 N Beach St
Haltom City, TX 76137
The Grand on Beach
4100 Northern Cross Boulevard
Haltom City, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Haltom City 1 BedroomsHaltom City 2 Bedrooms
Haltom City Apartments with ParkingHaltom City Dog Friendly Apartments
Haltom City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX
Weatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fossil

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District