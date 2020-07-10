Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Haltom City
Find more places like 4003 Carnation Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Haltom City, TX
/
4003 Carnation Avenue
Last updated December 8 2019 at 9:09 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4003 Carnation Avenue
4003 Carnation Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Haltom City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
4003 Carnation Avenue, Haltom City, TX 76111
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 5 bedroom 3 bath house with carpet and tile flooring on large lot. Wood panel walls featured in many rooms. Convenient to freeway and downtown Fort Worth as well as entertainment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4003 Carnation Avenue have any available units?
4003 Carnation Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Haltom City, TX
.
What amenities does 4003 Carnation Avenue have?
Some of 4003 Carnation Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4003 Carnation Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4003 Carnation Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4003 Carnation Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4003 Carnation Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Haltom City
.
Does 4003 Carnation Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4003 Carnation Avenue offers parking.
Does 4003 Carnation Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4003 Carnation Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4003 Carnation Avenue have a pool?
No, 4003 Carnation Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4003 Carnation Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4003 Carnation Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4003 Carnation Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4003 Carnation Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4003 Carnation Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4003 Carnation Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St
Haltom City, TX 76117
Belmond
4699 Fossil Vista Dr
Haltom City, TX 76137
Spring Lake
5301 Springlake Pkwy
Haltom City, TX 76117
Heritage
5501 Adams Drive
Haltom City, TX 76117
Mosaic
5600 N Beach St
Haltom City, TX 76137
The Grand on Beach
4100 Northern Cross Boulevard
Haltom City, TX 76137
Similar Pages
Haltom City 1 Bedrooms
Haltom City 2 Bedrooms
Haltom City Apartments with Parking
Haltom City Dog Friendly Apartments
Haltom City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Keller, TX
Addison, TX
Wylie, TX
Cleburne, TX
Hurst, TX
Burleson, TX
Weatherford, TX
Corinth, TX
Duncanville, TX
Benbrook, TX
Little Elm, TX
Sachse, TX
Midlothian, TX
White Settlement, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Prosper, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Fossil
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District