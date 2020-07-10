3717 Glenda Street, Haltom City, TX 76117 Browning Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4-2 in Haltom City on Corner Lot! Large living area down, with spacious dining area. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops. 3 spare bedrooms downstairs. Master bedroom upstairs. Fenced yard. Open back patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3717 Glenda Street have any available units?
3717 Glenda Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 3717 Glenda Street have?
Some of 3717 Glenda Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3717 Glenda Street currently offering any rent specials?
3717 Glenda Street is not currently offering any rent specials.