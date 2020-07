Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come see this beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath single story home in Haltom City. Almost everything is brand new! It features all new light fixtures, countertops and backsplash, dishwasher, subway tile shower and updated bathrooms, all new door knobs, paint (interior and exterior), carpet, vinyl floors, and more! Your spacious living room and large fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home. Move in ready! Come see to appreciate!!