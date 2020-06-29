3704 Eastridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Now offering a $114/month concession off the $1,370 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,256!



A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with a fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.