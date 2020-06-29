All apartments in Haltom City
3704 Eastridge Drive

Location

3704 Eastridge Drive, Haltom City, TX 76117
Browning Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering a $114/month concession off the $1,370 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,256!

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with a fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3704 Eastridge Drive have any available units?
3704 Eastridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
Is 3704 Eastridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3704 Eastridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3704 Eastridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3704 Eastridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3704 Eastridge Drive offer parking?
No, 3704 Eastridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3704 Eastridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3704 Eastridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3704 Eastridge Drive have a pool?
No, 3704 Eastridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3704 Eastridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3704 Eastridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3704 Eastridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3704 Eastridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3704 Eastridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3704 Eastridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

