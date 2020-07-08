All apartments in Haltom City
Haltom City, TX
3516 Revere Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3516 Revere Street

3516 Revere Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3516 Revere Dr, Haltom City, TX 76117

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,390 sf home is located in Haltom City, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with white appliances, dining area and 1 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3516 Revere Street have any available units?
3516 Revere Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 3516 Revere Street have?
Some of 3516 Revere Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3516 Revere Street currently offering any rent specials?
3516 Revere Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3516 Revere Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3516 Revere Street is pet friendly.
Does 3516 Revere Street offer parking?
Yes, 3516 Revere Street offers parking.
Does 3516 Revere Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3516 Revere Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3516 Revere Street have a pool?
No, 3516 Revere Street does not have a pool.
Does 3516 Revere Street have accessible units?
No, 3516 Revere Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3516 Revere Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3516 Revere Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3516 Revere Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3516 Revere Street does not have units with air conditioning.

