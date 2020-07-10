All apartments in Haltom City
3509 Glenda Street

Location

3509 Glenda Street, Haltom City, TX 76117
Browning Heights

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful newly remodeled 3 bedroom house. Very nice in a great location. You will want to make this one Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3509 Glenda Street have any available units?
3509 Glenda Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 3509 Glenda Street have?
Some of 3509 Glenda Street's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3509 Glenda Street currently offering any rent specials?
3509 Glenda Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3509 Glenda Street pet-friendly?
No, 3509 Glenda Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haltom City.
Does 3509 Glenda Street offer parking?
Yes, 3509 Glenda Street offers parking.
Does 3509 Glenda Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3509 Glenda Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3509 Glenda Street have a pool?
No, 3509 Glenda Street does not have a pool.
Does 3509 Glenda Street have accessible units?
No, 3509 Glenda Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3509 Glenda Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3509 Glenda Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3509 Glenda Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3509 Glenda Street does not have units with air conditioning.

