3 bedroom home with 4th room that could be an office or additional bedroom. 2 bath and 2 car garage. Updated Appliances in the Total Electric Home. Extra Parking for RV or 3rd Car. Large Backyard with open patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3313 Earle Drive have any available units?
3313 Earle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 3313 Earle Drive have?
Some of 3313 Earle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3313 Earle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3313 Earle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.