All apartments in Haltom City
Find more places like 3313 Earle Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Haltom City, TX
/
3313 Earle Drive
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:18 AM

3313 Earle Drive

3313 Earle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Haltom City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3313 Earle Drive, Haltom City, TX 76117

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom home with 4th room that could be an office or additional bedroom. 2 bath and 2 car garage. Updated Appliances in the Total Electric Home. Extra Parking for RV or 3rd Car. Large Backyard with open patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3313 Earle Drive have any available units?
3313 Earle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 3313 Earle Drive have?
Some of 3313 Earle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3313 Earle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3313 Earle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3313 Earle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3313 Earle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haltom City.
Does 3313 Earle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3313 Earle Drive offers parking.
Does 3313 Earle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3313 Earle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3313 Earle Drive have a pool?
No, 3313 Earle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3313 Earle Drive have accessible units?
No, 3313 Earle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3313 Earle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3313 Earle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3313 Earle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3313 Earle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belmond
4699 Fossil Vista Dr
Haltom City, TX 76137
Heritage
5501 Adams Drive
Haltom City, TX 76117
Mosaic
5600 N Beach St
Haltom City, TX 76137
Spring Lake
5301 Springlake Pkwy
Haltom City, TX 76117
The Grand on Beach
4100 Northern Cross Boulevard
Haltom City, TX 76137
Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St
Haltom City, TX 76117

Similar Pages

Haltom City 1 BedroomsHaltom City 2 Bedrooms
Haltom City Apartments with ParkingHaltom City Dog Friendly Apartments
Haltom City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX
Weatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fossil

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District