3313 Earle Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom home with 4th room that could be an office or additional bedroom. 2 bath and 2 car garage. Updated Appliances in the Total Electric Home. Extra Parking for RV or 3rd Car. Large Backyard with open patio.