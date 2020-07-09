All apartments in Haltom City
Last updated June 10 2019 at 10:02 AM

3232 Earle Drive

3232 Earle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3232 Earle Drive, Haltom City, TX 76117

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Haltom City has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3232 Earle Drive have any available units?
3232 Earle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 3232 Earle Drive have?
Some of 3232 Earle Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3232 Earle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3232 Earle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3232 Earle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3232 Earle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haltom City.
Does 3232 Earle Drive offer parking?
No, 3232 Earle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3232 Earle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3232 Earle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3232 Earle Drive have a pool?
No, 3232 Earle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3232 Earle Drive have accessible units?
No, 3232 Earle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3232 Earle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3232 Earle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3232 Earle Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3232 Earle Drive has units with air conditioning.

