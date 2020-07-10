Rent Calculator
Home
/
Haltom City, TX
/
3216 Edith Lane
Last updated February 25 2020 at 9:34 PM
3216 Edith Lane
3216 Edith Lane
No Longer Available
Location
3216 Edith Lane, Haltom City, TX 76117
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great property featuring 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, 2 living areas, plus a bonus room on the back. Home has hardwood floors and a huge backyard. No pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3216 Edith Lane have any available units?
3216 Edith Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Haltom City, TX
.
Is 3216 Edith Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3216 Edith Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3216 Edith Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3216 Edith Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Haltom City
.
Does 3216 Edith Lane offer parking?
No, 3216 Edith Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3216 Edith Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3216 Edith Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3216 Edith Lane have a pool?
No, 3216 Edith Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3216 Edith Lane have accessible units?
No, 3216 Edith Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3216 Edith Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3216 Edith Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3216 Edith Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3216 Edith Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
