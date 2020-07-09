Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Haltom City
Find more places like 3015 Gene Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Haltom City, TX
/
3015 Gene Lane
Last updated December 10 2019 at 3:39 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3015 Gene Lane
3015 Gene Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Haltom City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3015 Gene Lane, Haltom City, TX 76117
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3015 Gene Lane have any available units?
3015 Gene Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Haltom City, TX
.
Is 3015 Gene Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3015 Gene Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3015 Gene Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3015 Gene Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Haltom City
.
Does 3015 Gene Lane offer parking?
No, 3015 Gene Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3015 Gene Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3015 Gene Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3015 Gene Lane have a pool?
No, 3015 Gene Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3015 Gene Lane have accessible units?
No, 3015 Gene Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3015 Gene Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3015 Gene Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3015 Gene Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3015 Gene Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Grand on Beach
4100 Northern Cross Boulevard
Haltom City, TX 76137
Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St
Haltom City, TX 76117
Mosaic
5600 N Beach St
Haltom City, TX 76137
Belmond
4699 Fossil Vista Dr
Haltom City, TX 76137
Heritage
5501 Adams Drive
Haltom City, TX 76117
Spring Lake
5301 Springlake Pkwy
Haltom City, TX 76117
Similar Pages
Haltom City 1 Bedrooms
Haltom City 2 Bedrooms
Haltom City Apartments with Parking
Haltom City Dog Friendly Apartments
Haltom City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Keller, TX
Addison, TX
Wylie, TX
Cleburne, TX
Hurst, TX
Burleson, TX
Weatherford, TX
Corinth, TX
Duncanville, TX
Benbrook, TX
Little Elm, TX
Sachse, TX
Midlothian, TX
White Settlement, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Prosper, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Fossil
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District