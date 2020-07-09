Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Haltom City
Find more places like 2919 Haltom Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Haltom City, TX
/
2919 Haltom Rd
Last updated May 25 2019 at 7:05 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2919 Haltom Rd
2919 Haltom Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Haltom City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2919 Haltom Road, Haltom City, TX 76117
Meadow Oaks Haltom
Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Small barn apartment, wood and tile flooring with loft bedroom! Great for small time living. Washer and drier in barn for your use. Come see, you’ll love it!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2919 Haltom Rd have any available units?
2919 Haltom Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Haltom City, TX
.
Is 2919 Haltom Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2919 Haltom Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2919 Haltom Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2919 Haltom Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Haltom City
.
Does 2919 Haltom Rd offer parking?
No, 2919 Haltom Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2919 Haltom Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2919 Haltom Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2919 Haltom Rd have a pool?
No, 2919 Haltom Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2919 Haltom Rd have accessible units?
No, 2919 Haltom Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2919 Haltom Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2919 Haltom Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2919 Haltom Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2919 Haltom Rd has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Grand on Beach
4100 Northern Cross Boulevard
Haltom City, TX 76137
Heritage
5501 Adams Drive
Haltom City, TX 76117
Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St
Haltom City, TX 76117
Mosaic
5600 N Beach St
Haltom City, TX 76137
Belmond
4699 Fossil Vista Dr
Haltom City, TX 76137
Spring Lake
5301 Springlake Pkwy
Haltom City, TX 76117
Similar Pages
Haltom City 1 Bedrooms
Haltom City 2 Bedrooms
Haltom City Apartments with Parking
Haltom City Dog Friendly Apartments
Haltom City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Keller, TX
Addison, TX
Wylie, TX
Cleburne, TX
Hurst, TX
Burleson, TX
Weatherford, TX
Corinth, TX
Duncanville, TX
Benbrook, TX
Little Elm, TX
Sachse, TX
Midlothian, TX
White Settlement, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Prosper, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Fossil
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District