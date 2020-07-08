All apartments in Haltom City
Find more places like 2036 Kings Ave Apt B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Haltom City, TX
/
2036 Kings Ave Apt B
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:21 PM

2036 Kings Ave Apt B

2036 Kings Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Haltom City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2036 Kings Ave, Haltom City, TX 76117

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0fc37d3020 ----
2 Story - 4 Bed 2 Bath 1 car garage duplex in Haltom City, with a fenced backyard. downstairs includes master bedroom with nice master bath, big living room open to kitchen and dining area. Also has separate laundry room. upstairs are 3 nice sized bedrooms and full bathroom. wood fenced backyard. To schedule a viewing, visit rentdfw.net, select property and fill out contact agent. Rental qualifications and online application available on website. Please contact Westrom Group for more info at 817-445-1108. We do not advertise on Craiglist!

Disposal
Pets Allowed
W & D Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2036 Kings Ave Apt B have any available units?
2036 Kings Ave Apt B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 2036 Kings Ave Apt B have?
Some of 2036 Kings Ave Apt B's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2036 Kings Ave Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
2036 Kings Ave Apt B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2036 Kings Ave Apt B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2036 Kings Ave Apt B is pet friendly.
Does 2036 Kings Ave Apt B offer parking?
Yes, 2036 Kings Ave Apt B offers parking.
Does 2036 Kings Ave Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2036 Kings Ave Apt B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2036 Kings Ave Apt B have a pool?
No, 2036 Kings Ave Apt B does not have a pool.
Does 2036 Kings Ave Apt B have accessible units?
No, 2036 Kings Ave Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 2036 Kings Ave Apt B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2036 Kings Ave Apt B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2036 Kings Ave Apt B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2036 Kings Ave Apt B has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spring Lake
5301 Springlake Pkwy
Haltom City, TX 76117
Belmond
4699 Fossil Vista Dr
Haltom City, TX 76137
Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St
Haltom City, TX 76117
Heritage
5501 Adams Drive
Haltom City, TX 76117
Mosaic
5600 N Beach St
Haltom City, TX 76137
The Grand on Beach
4100 Northern Cross Boulevard
Haltom City, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Haltom City 1 BedroomsHaltom City 2 Bedrooms
Haltom City Apartments with ParkingHaltom City Dog Friendly Apartments
Haltom City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX
Weatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fossil

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District