2036 Kings Ave Apt B

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0fc37d3020 ----

2 Story - 4 Bed 2 Bath 1 car garage duplex in Haltom City, with a fenced backyard. downstairs includes master bedroom with nice master bath, big living room open to kitchen and dining area. Also has separate laundry room. upstairs are 3 nice sized bedrooms and full bathroom. wood fenced backyard. To schedule a viewing, visit rentdfw.net, select property and fill out contact agent. Rental qualifications and online application available on website. Please contact Westrom Group for more info at 817-445-1108. We do not advertise on Craiglist!



Disposal

Pets Allowed

W & D Connection