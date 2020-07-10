All apartments in Haltom City
Last updated May 16 2019 at 7:43 AM

2009 Oakwood Forest Drive

2009 Oakwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

2009 Oakwood Street, Haltom City, TX 76117

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Reveille plan - 2 story home with 1701 sq.ft, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The laundry room is conveniently located upstaits with all bedrooms. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 Oakwood Forest Drive have any available units?
2009 Oakwood Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
Is 2009 Oakwood Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2009 Oakwood Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 Oakwood Forest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2009 Oakwood Forest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2009 Oakwood Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2009 Oakwood Forest Drive offers parking.
Does 2009 Oakwood Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 Oakwood Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 Oakwood Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 2009 Oakwood Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2009 Oakwood Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 2009 Oakwood Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 Oakwood Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2009 Oakwood Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2009 Oakwood Forest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2009 Oakwood Forest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

